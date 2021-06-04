National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.18.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$26.13 and a 52-week high of C$40.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

