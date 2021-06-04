National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$97.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$94.50 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$98.00.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$93.04 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$59.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.03. The company has a market cap of C$31.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

