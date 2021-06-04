National Bankshares Reiterates C$22.00 Price Target for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KMP.UN. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.58.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.