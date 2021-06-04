National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.43

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.43 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 3354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 92,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.