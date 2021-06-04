nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

NCNO opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in nCino by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $4,439,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $2,244,000. Finally, Accenture plc acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

