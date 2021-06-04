NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $3.16

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.16 or 0.00008641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $83.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00263822 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039674 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005288 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,863,677 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

