NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells $125,120.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Laura Durr sold 3,400 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $46.38.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial increased their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.