NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells $125,120.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Laura Durr sold 3,400 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after buying an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $14,894,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial increased their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

