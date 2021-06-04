Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.93 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $5.05.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

