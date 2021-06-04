New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $19,928,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

