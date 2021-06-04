New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.35. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 28,672 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.