New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Up 24.1% in May

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 29th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on NRZ shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NRZ opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

