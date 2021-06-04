New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post $333.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.54 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $281.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 349,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 143,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,375. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

