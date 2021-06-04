New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of New York Community have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three quarters. Declining expense base on account of branch closures and divesture of unprofitable businesses along with expansion efforts through acquisitions are expected to support the company’s financials. Also, the low interest-rate environment is likely to support margins as the company’s balance sheet is liability sensitive. Further, with normalizing and improving economy, the company’s asset quality will hone and will keep supporting its growth. However, challenges in improving non-interest income are a major concern for the company. Unsustainable capital-deployment activities and exposure to high debt level are near-term headwinds.”

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

NYCB stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

