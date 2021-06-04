Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newmont by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after buying an additional 1,275,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.