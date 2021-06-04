NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,193,100 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 2,516,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,277.2 days.

NEXOF stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. NEXON has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.