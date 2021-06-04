NextDAO (NAX) Hits Market Cap of $3.68 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $158,184.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00296494 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00078698 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024459 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,012,071,647 coins and its circulating supply is 1,971,839,538 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

