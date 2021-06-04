NFT Index (NFTI) Price Tops $721.42 on Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $16,821.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $721.42 or 0.01941657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00078798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.81 or 0.01006077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.87 or 0.09877178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052427 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.