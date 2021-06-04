NFTLootBox Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $39.39 or 0.00106538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $890,254.82 and approximately $341,086.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00067090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00298901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00243304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.01095127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,945.50 or 0.99917736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

