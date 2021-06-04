NFTX Hashmasks Index Achieves Market Cap of $385,617.07 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $834.67 or 0.02217857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $385,617.07 and $37,585.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.62 or 0.01024656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.81 or 0.10240222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053534 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 462 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

