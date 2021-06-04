NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.90 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $404.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.