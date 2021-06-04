NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading Up 9.9%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 11,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 337,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

