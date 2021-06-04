Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Nielsen worth $549,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.21 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

