NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report sales of $11.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.20 billion and the lowest is $10.92 billion. NIKE reported sales of $6.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.99 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.87 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.98. 272,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

