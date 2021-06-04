Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Update

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 634,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 29th total of 505,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Nine Energy Service news, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $68,351.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,408 shares of company stock worth $384,065. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.