NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.19.

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.07. 6,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.71. NMI has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,261 shares of company stock worth $3,572,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

