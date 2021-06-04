Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Down 0.2%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15. 719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

