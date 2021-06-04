Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 61,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $318,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

