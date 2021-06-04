Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $279.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

