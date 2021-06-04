North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. North American Construction Group traded as high as C$17.56 and last traded at C$17.35, with a volume of 65300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.94.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,850. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

The company has a market capitalization of C$488.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

