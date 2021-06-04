Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Northern Trust worth $29,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northern Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 202,196 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

