NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 19,331 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Hawkins by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of HWKN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,456. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

