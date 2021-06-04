NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 5.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 4.25% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $62,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 202.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,828 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. 1,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,155. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

