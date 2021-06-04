NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up about 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,992. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.