NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 319 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.47. 178,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,203. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.