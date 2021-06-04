Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,272.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,437.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.