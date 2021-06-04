Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Raised to Buy at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $51.70.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.