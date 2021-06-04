Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,230 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.54.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.