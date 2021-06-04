Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,230 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.54.

