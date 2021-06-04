Novare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,550 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,276 shares of company stock worth $4,736,013 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

