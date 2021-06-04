Novare Capital Management LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

