Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 870 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

ARKK opened at $107.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

