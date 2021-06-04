Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 13.2%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.18 and last traded at $164.64. Approximately 88,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,077,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel K. King bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.64 per share, with a total value of $97,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $1,134,403.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,159 shares of company stock worth $15,685,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Novavax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

