Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.57

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and traded as high as $73.73. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 19,598 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

