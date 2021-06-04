Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.00

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 226769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,678.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Insiders sold 352,548 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,606 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

