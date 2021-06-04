Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 439,983 shares.The stock last traded at $29.13 and had previously closed at $28.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.82.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at $657,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $425,896. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.