Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. 150,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.