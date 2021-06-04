Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of JMM opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

American Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve high monthly income, consistent with preservation of capital.

