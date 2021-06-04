Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.