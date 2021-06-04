NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Update

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 29th total of 108,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth $10,264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth about $4,304,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,973,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVEC stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. NVE has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.