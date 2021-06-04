nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to announce sales of $538.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $447.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 8,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,265,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

