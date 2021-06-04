Nvwm LLC Buys 1,931 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 27,585.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock opened at $404.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

